1 death, 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 20; total statewide is 3,288

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 20, bringing the statewide total to 3,288.

One death was reported for June 20.

The single death reported was a man in his 60’s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 77 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 65 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Four have yet to be reported.

The health department reports 2,910 people are considered recovered from the 3,288 positive cases, an increase of 28 people from June 19.

This means there are actually 301 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 20. This number has been decreasing over the past several weeks from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 88 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 20 (28) is more than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (37).

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 20, up 3 from June 19. A total of 216 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 6 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Billings, Logan, and Towner.

Cass County (2,138 cases) and Grand Forks County (361 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 65 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 198.

Morton County is fourth with 70 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 68 cases.

Stutsman County has 62 cases, Ward County has 52 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 96,173 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 92,885 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,178 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,195 cases) and household contact (658 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.