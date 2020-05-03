1 death, 38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 2; total statewide is 1,191

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 1 new death and 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 2, bringing the statewide total to 1,191.

The single death reported for May 2 was a man in his 90’s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 25 people have died as a result COVID-19 to date in North Dakota.

For May 2, 517 people are considered recovered from the 1,191 positive cases. 25 total have died.

This means there are actually 649 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 2.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 2 (7) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (38).

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 2, down 1 from May 1. A total of 90 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

36 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (605 cases) and Grand Forks County (267 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 80.

Stark is fourth with 55 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 35 cases.

Ward County has 25 cases and Morton County has 24 cases

Other county numbers:

A total of 33,353 tests have been conducted to date, with 32,162 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (453 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (326 cases) and household contact (205 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.