1 death, 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 24; total statewide is 2,457

Local News

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 24, bringing the statewide total to 2,457.

The single death reported for May 24 was a woman in her 80’s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 54 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,551 people are considered recovered from the 2,457 positive cases, an increase of 55 people from May 23.

This means there are actually 852 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 24.

It also means 63 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 24 (55) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (40).

41 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 24, up 1 from May 23. A total of 154 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,564 cases) and Grand Forks County (325 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 63 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 131.

Morton County is fourth with 64 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 61 cases.

Ward County has 54 cases and Mountrail County has 39 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 66,350 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 63,893 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (890 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (890 cases) and household contact (476 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

