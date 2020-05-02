1 death, 46 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 1; total statewide is 1,153

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 1 new death and 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 1, bringing the statewide total to 1,153.

The one death reported for May 1 was a man in his 70’s from Cass County who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 24 people have died as a result COVID-19 to date in North Dakota.

For May 1, 510 people are considered recovered from the 1,153 positive cases. 24 total have died.

This means there are actually 619 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 1.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 1 (28) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (46).

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 1, up 5 from April 30. A total of 90 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

36 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (572 cases) and Grand Forks County (265 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 80.

Stark is fourth with 54 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 35 cases.

Ward County has 25 cases and Morton County has 24 cases

Other county numbers:

A total of 31,547 tests have been conducted to date, with 30,394 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (455 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (325 cases) and household contact (205 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.