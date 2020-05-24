1 death, 54 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 23; total statewide is 2,418

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 54 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 23, bringing the statewide total to 2,418.

The single death reported for May 23 was a man in his 90’s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 53 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,496 people are considered recovered from the 2,418 positive cases, an increase of 45 people from May 22.

This means there are actually 869 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 23.

It also means 61 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 23 (45) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (54).

40 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 23, up 1 from May 22. A total of 152 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,528 cases) and Grand Forks County (323 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 63 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 131.

Morton County is fourth with 64 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 61 cases.

Ward County has 54 cases and Mountrail County has 39 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 65,448 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 63,070 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (877 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (872 cases) and household contact (459 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.