1 death, 57 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 18; total statewide is 585

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed one death and 57 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 18, bringing the statewide total to 585.

189 people are considered recovered from the positive cases. Ten have died.

This means there are actually 386 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 18.

15 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 18, out of a total of 51 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

10 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 18. 

32 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 212, over one-third of all the cases statewide.

Grand Forks County is a distant second with 133.

Burleigh County is third with 63.

Stark is fourth with 39 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 30 cases.

Morton County has 22 cases and Ward County has 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 13,630 tests have been conducted to date, with 13,045 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (214 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (136 cases) and household contact (80 cases) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck Bucks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bucks"

Front Steps Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Front Steps Project"

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Walmart Hiring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Hiring"

3x Testing needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "3x Testing needed"

Healthy Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Kids"

CountryHouse Dance Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse Dance Video"

Frontline Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frontline Photos"

Shipping on the Rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shipping on the Rise"

Indigenized Energy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indigenized Energy"

Robert One Minute 4-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-18"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20"

Sustaining the Bakken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sustaining the Bakken"

4-18 Governor's Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "4-18 Governor's Press Conference"

Logan Merck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Merck"

More on the Numbers 4-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "More on the Numbers 4-18"

Race for Governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Governor"

More Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "More Testing"

Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge