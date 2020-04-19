1 death, 57 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 18; total statewide is 585

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed one death and 57 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 18, bringing the statewide total to 585.

189 people are considered recovered from the positive cases. Ten have died.

This means there are actually 386 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 18.

15 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 18, out of a total of 51 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

32 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 212, over one-third of all the cases statewide.

Grand Forks County is a distant second with 133.

Burleigh County is third with 63.

Stark is fourth with 39 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 30 cases.

Morton County has 22 cases and Ward County has 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 13,630 tests have been conducted to date, with 13,045 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (214 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (136 cases) and household contact (80 cases) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.