1 in 5 North Dakotans at risk for missing rent payments, study says

This week marks the first of which 30 million Americans will be without the weekly $600 unemployment check to help cover the financial woes of COVID-19.

In North Dakota, the Emergency Rent Bridge is aimed to help the 19 percent of adults in the state who have housing insecurity.

A staff member at Human Services says the funds for the program stem from different programs such as the CARES Act and the Older Americans Act and will allow the program to continue indefinitely.

She also says not only does the program help the renters, but also the housing providers as well.

“This is certainly about helping renters stay stably housed we know how important that is but it’s also about helping housing providers because it’s in everyone’s best interest to make sure that you have you know good solid housing stock available to rent and it’s in everyone’s best interest to make sure that people have a stable place to live,” ND Human Services Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson said.

The U.S. Census Bureau says since April, about 1 in 5 North Dakotans have either missed a rent or mortgage payment or have been at risk of missing a payment.