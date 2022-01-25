1 killed in two-vehicle crash near Watford City

A Watford City man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 23 about seven miles east of Watford City.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 8:30 a.m., a car driven by the Watford City man was heading east in the passing lane when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway.

The car crossed into the westbound lane of the highway and into the path of an approaching semi-truck. The two vehicles collided at an angle and the driver of the car was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance and rescue crews.

The driver of the truck, also from Watford City, was not injured.

The portion of Highway 23 where the accident occurred was temporarily closed. The accident remains under investigation.