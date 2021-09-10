$1 million worth of clothing to be given away at Bismarck church

Over $1 million of brand new clothing will be given away to anyone in need starting Saturday morning at 9.

Kingdom Business Fellowship, a nonprofit organization in North Dakota, along with New Life Church are partnering to give away 26 pallets worth of clothing.

The giveaway will take place inside the New Life Church sanctuary.

The shipment of clothes comes from Kentucky in partnership with three Kentucky ministries.

Organizers are expecting 2,500-3,000 people to attend and have already prepped about 1,800 bags.

In addition, there are also 125 to 150 jackets and hoodies to give away.

This is the third time the group has hosted this giveaway.

“The timing is perfect and these are Carhartt jackets, some of them are heavy-duty. We are going to be able to clothe people that are in need but also to get ready for the season coming up which is fall but then right into winter,” said President of Kingdom Business Fellowship Ken Hall.

Food will also be provided by Adopt-a-Block food truck and the clothing drive will wrap up at noon.

