Someone in North Dakota is $1 million richer…but has yet to claim their prize.

According to the North Dakota Lottery, a winning Powerball ticket was sold Wednesday in Wahpeton at the Cenex-C Store.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize and in North Dakota, winners can remain anonymous.

The winning numbers: 23, 29, 47, 59, 60, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 2.