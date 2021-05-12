1 person dies in fatal Bismarck apartment fire Tuesday

One person is dead following an apartment fire in Bismarck Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., on May 11, Bismarck fire crews responded to a report of smoke and fire at an apartment building on the 1000 block of Portland Drive.

On arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second-floor balcony in the two-story building.

Apartment residents were evacuated as crews battled the blaze from the outside and inside.

Firefighters made their way into the second-floor apartment where the blaze originated and found an unresponsive individual. The person was pulled from the apartment and taken to an ambulance crew where the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

In all, 22 firefighters were dispatched, along with seven fire department units.

The fire remains under investigation by Bismarck Police in conjunction with the Bismarck Fire Department and State Fire Marshal.