1 positive of 482 COVID-19 tests taken for Standing Rock

Of 482 essential workers and residents tested for COVID-19 on Standing Rock Reservation, one test came back positive.
In a press release, Standing Rock said a second test was positive, but that person is a resident of Morton County and therefore that test doesn’t reflect the numbers for the reservation.
The testing event lasted five hours.
The full results are as follows:
- Negative: 479
- Positive: 2
- Inconclusive: 1 (will be retested)
The two positive cases were contacted and are in self-isolation.