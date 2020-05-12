Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

1 positive of 482 COVID-19 tests taken for Standing Rock

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Of 482 essential workers and residents tested for COVID-19 on Standing Rock Reservation, one test came back positive.

In a press release, Standing Rock said a second test was positive, but that person is a resident of Morton County and therefore that test doesn’t reflect the numbers for the reservation.

The testing event lasted five hours.

The full results are as follows:

  • Negative: 479
  • Positive: 2
  • Inconclusive: 1 (will be retested)

The two positive cases were contacted and are in self-isolation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan 4th of July Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan 4th of July Parade"

Birthday Surprise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthday Surprise"

Yellowhammer Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yellowhammer Crash"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/12"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/12"

Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds & chilly"

16th St Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "16th St Road Work"

State Fair Vendors React

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Fair Vendors React"

Horse History

Thumbnail for the video titled "Horse History"

Linton-HMB Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Golf"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KOA Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "KOA Open"

No NDSF Reaction

Thumbnail for the video titled "No NDSF Reaction"

KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storrm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/11"

Land Study

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Study"

NWS Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "NWS Warnings"

Beer Chats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beer Chats"

Putt district open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Putt district open"

Food Assistance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Assistance"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge