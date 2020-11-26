10 deaths, 952 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 8,345

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 952 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 25, bringing the total positives since testing began to 76,442.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,345 as of November 25. That’s down 270 cases from November 24.

Of the new positives:

219 were in Cass County

156 were in Burleigh County

104 were in Ward County

20 were in Grand Forks County

45 were in Morton County

20 were in Williams County

35 were in Stark County

Deaths

10 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Dickey County.

Man in his 60s from Dickey County.

Woman in her 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 40s from McHenry County.

Man in his 80s from McKenzie County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County

A total of 897 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 674 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 125 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 88 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 62,200 people are considered recovered from the 76,442 positive cases, an increase of 1,224 people from November 24.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 25 (1,224) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (952).

Of the 8,345 active cases in North Dakota as of November 25:

Cass County: 1,596

Burleigh County: 1,318

Ward County: 836

Grand Forks County: 734

Morton County: 436

Stark County: 288

Williams County: 237

Hospitalizations

302 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 25, up 5 from November 24. A total of 2,608 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 16,235

Burleigh County: 11,632

Grand Forks County: 7,891

Ward County: 7,373

Morton County: 3,949

Stark County: 3,471

Williams County: 2,945

Mountrail County: 1,054

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 344,754 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 44 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.