MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project started in 2011, and hopes to reduce the risk of future flooding throughout the entire Mouse River Basin. But it’s a lengthy project that’s still ongoing to this day — and also one that requires millions of city, state, and federal dollars.

During this legislative session, project leaders were able to secure more funding. Minot representatives and Souris River Joint Board members asked lawmakers for $76.1 million for flood protection, and that’s what they walked out with.

The plan is to complete the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection project in 10 years — saving the state inflationary costs in the long run. During the previous legislative session, state legislators approved the first two-year budget out of five, which constituents say is a promising start.

“There’s no predicting the future,” said Minot Special Assistant City Attorney, Shane Goettle.”This is legislative intent. But the legislative intent is to try to hold stead if we have the dollars. If oil and gas production stay high enough to support this level of funding, that’s where we will be.”

Minot Public Works also showed Minot City council members how they’re already using some of those dollars. The department highlighted the recent flood completions at the new pump station, and how people in that area thanked designers for making the infrastructure blend in with the neighborhood. The flood protection walls throughout Roosevelt Park Zoo will be painted with animals and pictures that best represent the magic city, and be done by local painters.

“The design teams on all the flood control works have, I think gone through extremes to make sure these big structures that we are building to prevent flooding from the back side during a flood event, fit into the neighborhood and that they are not an eyesore,” Jonasson continued. “They are something to be proud of.”

For the entire construction season, 4th Avenue NE is closed eastbound and westbound to through traffic (starting at 7th Street NE to 27th Street NE) due to flood construction.