MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — First Western Bank & Trust (FWBT) is excited to announce the return of “100 Cheers” with the Christmas season coming up.

According to a news release, “100 Cheers” is a First Western tradition that reminds people how important and impactful it is to give back to the community.

The first “100 Cheers” began as 100 random acts of kindness and employees were given envelopes of cash to spread joy any way they could.

Over the years, “100 Cheers” has evolved and expanded, and now happens in all seven regions that FWBT serves.

It starts Monday, December 12, and FWBT will be giving back to nonprofits that save lives and meet the needs of others: local food pantries.

According to the Great Plains Food Bank, the number of people suffering from food insecurity has increased by 20,000 more people than at any point before the pandemic.

One in six people are affected by hunger, and one in four are children.

Food pantries have been feeding more people every day, running through their resources faster than ever.

FWBT’s goal is to provide 100 hours of volunteer hours and donate 100 meals or food items between December 12 and 16.

“The idea behind 100 Cheers came about because we wanted to spread goodwill to the people who live and work in our communities. It has become an annual tradition that our employees embrace as it touches the heart of everyone involved. We are proud to give back to the communities we serve, across every region. It is a highlight of every Christmas season,” said Chairman, President, and CEO Brenda Foster.