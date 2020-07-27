In 100 days Americans will cast a ballot to elect the next president — and many in North Dakota already know who they’ll choose.

In an election year with a pandemic, Bryce Tellman says the crisis has highlighted why he won’t vote for President Trump.

“It’s really showcased President Trump’s unwillingness to admit when he’s wrong,” Tellman said.

Rachelle Lamoureux says she thinks the President has done the best he can with the information at hand.

“The presidential election is going to come down to the Covid, the coronavirus, unfortunately,” Lamoureux said. “I would really like the mainstream media to be a little more transparent.”

But Andy Lam says it’s too soon to judge how the president has handled the crisis.

“I think in about five years when you look back at it you’ll be able to say ‘He did this right or he did this wrong.'”

While the coronavirus has been at the forefront of political conversation lately, voters say there are other issues important to them, too.

“The biggest animating political issue for me is how do we talk to people that we disagree with,” Tellman said.

For Lam, Trump’s appointment of federal judges has been critical to his vote.

“In the next term you’re probably voting for the majority control of the Supreme Court right now,” Lam said.

Despite these voters’ certainty of who they’re voting for, Hannah Tellman says she still doesn’t agree with everything her candidate does.

“I may not 100% agree with Joe Biden on everything, but I think that’s a myth in voting, unless you’re running for office you’re not going to find someone who aligns with you 100% on a topic,” Tellman said.

Lam echoed a similar sentiment.

“I’m not going to say, because I’m a Trump supporter, he’s great at everything,” Lam said. “That’s not fair or accurate.”

In addition to the presidential election, there are numerous statewide offices up for election in November, too.