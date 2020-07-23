1,000 boxes of fresh produce available this weekend in Minot

A program providing fresh food to anyone who needs it is making a couple stops in Minot this weekend.

Minot First Church has teamed up with Convoy of Hope to host the Farmers to Families Food Box event. The distribution will be happening this Saturday, with more than a thousand boxes of fresh produce to be given away. One person from the church says this partnership is a great way to give back.

“I think it’s the heartbeat of our church, to reach out and bless people of our community.

We want to be a place in our community where people see that they help others, and that’s our mission,” said Melissa Frederick.

The giveaway will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you don’t need to register or sign up.

For a full schedule of where and when you can find a Farmers to Families event, CLICK HERE.