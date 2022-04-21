MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Efforts are underway to improve Minot…one tree at a time.

The 1,000 Trees for Minot group aims to do exactly what the name suggests — plant 1,000 trees in the area by 2026.

The group started last year, and it kicked off its second year with a fundraiser at Prairie Sky Breads.

“We’ve got a fundraiser going all week long with our special tree sugar cookies, that they designed and are selling for us,” said Tim Baumann, co-organizer of the group. “And then tonight, on Thursday night, is our pizza fundraiser. And so a portion of every pizza sold tonight is going to purchase and plant trees across Minot.”

The cost of a tree including maintenance, water and stakes is about $200 — and the group funded 251 trees last year.

The trees can be purchased for public or private property.

“Trees grow a lot slower in North Dakota than they do other parts of the world so we only really get a 6 to 8-month growing season,” said Donna Bye, co-organizer. “And so the longer we plan ahead, the better off it is for our generations to come.”

The tree cookies will be sold at Prairie Sky Breads through the rest of the week.

You can donate to 1,000 Trees for Minot through the Minot Area Community Foundation.