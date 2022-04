A lucky North Dakota Powerball player dug out from all the snow to find a ray of sunshine!

A $100,000 Powerball ticket, with the added Power Play option, in Wednesday night’s drawing won big by matching four white balls and the Powerball.

The lucky ticket was sold at The Hub Convenience Store on 40th Street W in Dickinson.

No one has come forward to claim the prize yet so check your tickets carefully!

Winners have 180 days to come forward and claim their prize.