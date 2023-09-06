BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — She has over a century full of wisdom under her belt, and she’s more than happy to share that wisdom with friends and family.

She’s the former first lady of the state of North Dakota, Grace Link, and she’s turning 105 on September 13.

Friends describe her as a North Dakota treasure and the epitome of everything our state values.

“I think that people will always remember Grace as being such a gracious first lady, and such a good help to Art, she went everywhere with Art,” said Heidi Heitkamp, a former U.S. senator and friend of Grace Link. “She spent so much time doing really good things for the state of North Dakota.”

Friends and family met at Missouri Slope on Wednesday to celebrate, meet with her, and share many memories of Grace throughout the years.

Her family says it’s difficult to express in just a few sentences how much she’s done for so many people in her 105 years of life.

“It’s just great to be able to see her here with her friends and how many people have come out to see her, and how much she enjoys interacting with them,” remarked her son, Harvey Link. “And she’ll still play a mean game of whist, or chicken foot, and she loves doing that. She’s really just a treasure.”

On her 103rd birthday, Grace donated her wedding dress from her marriage to Art Link in 1939 to the state museum.