Thirty-seven million adults in the U.S. have chronic kidney disease, and as many as 9 out of 10 don’t know they have it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

High blood pressure and high blood sugar are some of the leading causes of chronic kidney disease. But doctors say the disease can be slowed down and managed by having a healthy diet and taking medications.

“If you don’t manage your high blood pressure, it can damage your kidneys,” said Clinical Dietician Kathy Larson. “And when you damage your kidneys, and you progress toward stage 5 kidney disease, you can end up on kidney dialysis. And we have had several patients say that they never realized that that’s where they would end up. And kidney dialysis is very restricting in your life.”

Trinity Health is hosting a Kidney Disease and Hypertension event Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7.

The event will be at Trinity Health Riverside, 1900 8th Ave SE.

If you would like to register for the event, you can call 701-857-5268.

People are asked to register by Tuesday afternoon.