$10K helps Minot Public School Foundation feed 525 students

More than 1,200 students in Minot are at risk of going hungry. That’s according to Danielle Rued from the Minot Public School Foundation.

To help make sure that doesn’t happen, she applied for an Otto Bremer Grant to help feed the students.

The $10,000 will put a meal box in hands of 525 of them. It’s enough to feed four people for two days.

Volunteers packed the meal boxes with things like cereal, a loaf of bread, and spaghetti.

And while one box is a good start, it isn’t going to end food insecurity.

“We’re really trying to push to raise more funds. If not help this summer, help during the school year, refilling the school pantries, helping with just the basic needs to make sure that those are met, because if they’re not, it’s really hard for the kids to focus on their education,” Rued said.

Rued said to sponsor a weekend meal box for a family of four is only $20.

Click here to become a sponsor.