BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)– Normally, Jolly Old Saint Nick waits until Christmas Eve to appear in North Dakota — but as we can see all around the world, he’s always happy to make an appearance. This weekend, many of his admirers put on their own Santa suits and took off in the snow for a heated run while supporting a good cause at the RADD Santa Run.

“This is our 10th Anniversary Santa Run,” states event organizer David Reich. “We began in 2014, after I started a running program called Runners Against Destructive Decisions to help people in recovery have a healthy activity to do. And so we decided we’d do a run, and then we wanted a visual and a fun event — so we decided to do a Santa Run. “

Runners against Destructive Decisions was initially formed to help those recovering from addiction and other destructive decisions, and to increase awareness of addiction issues in our community. The run, meanwhile, started as an idea to raise funds for the organization — but quickly grew into much more. Regardless of the weather, warm or cold, the races continue to shine on every December.

“The first year,” Reich recalls, ” it was like 40 degrees. We didn’t really know what we were doing. We thought we would maybe have 50 or 75 runners. Well, it was 40 degrees, and we wound up with about 350 runners the first year. Everybody had fun. They thought it was such a fun event and for such a good cause. Over time, we’ve grown. We had about 550 register this year.”

“I’ve been with RADD since 2015,” states Santa Run participant Joseph Jahner. “This is probably our biggest event of the year. It funds our running program. And just being a part of the community. We all come together for the same cause, to raise awareness and support people in recovery. For me, as a person in recovery, it’s huge to see people come out here and support me — though they don’t even know me — and support our cause. “

RADD hopes to provide those suffering from addictions an outlet to release their energy, receive support, and maintain a healthy lifestyle. The organization encourages everyone, even those who may not struggle with an addiction, to run 3 days a week. Participants share that running can change your life, and allow you to become healthier, stronger, and more active — all while setting and achieving goals in the process.

“Running is something just about everybody can do,” Reich states. “Running or walking — just getting healthy exercise. We provide running shoes for those that need them for our program. We want people to set a goal of running or walking a 5k, and running with us regularly to be healthy enough to do that.”

To learn more about RADD, or how to support the organization, visit its’ website here.