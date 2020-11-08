11 deaths, 1,111 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,563

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning has confirmed 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 54,305.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,563 as of November 7. That’s up 238 cases from November 6.

Of the new positives, 142 were in Burleigh County and 65 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 19 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (176 new positives) and Grand Forks County (187 new positives) account for 33 percent of the new cases on November 7.

Williams County had 29, Stark County had 40 and Ward County had 132 for November 7.

Deaths

11 new deaths were reported:

· Man in his 80s from Cass County.

· Man in his 70s from Cass County.

· Man in his 50s from Cass County.

· Man in his 70s from Cass County

· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

· Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

· Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

· Man in his 80s from Traill County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 50s from Williams County.

A total of 639 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 475 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 95 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 69 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 43,103 people are considered recovered from the 54,305 positive cases, an increase of 730 people from November 6.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 6 (730) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,111).

Of the 10,563 active cases in North Dakota as of November 6, Burleigh County has 1,467 cases. Cass County has 1,571 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 1,269. Morton County has 521 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of November 7.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 19 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of November 7.

Stark County has 285, Ward County has 1,522 and Williams County has 368 active cases.

As of November 7, every county in the state has an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

240 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 7, no change from November 6. A total of 1,881 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (11,578 cases) and Grand Forks County (5,786 cases) account for 32 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 22 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (8,620 cases) and Morton County (2,937 cases) together account for 21 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 2,273 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,711, Ward County has 4,929 and Mountrail County has 711.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 307, unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 254,713 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 17 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (22,962 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (13,561 cases) and household contact (8,717 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 39 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.