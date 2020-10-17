11 deaths, 760 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 5,370

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 760 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 31,261.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,370 as of October 16. That’s up 123 cases from October 15.

Of the new positives, 151 were in Burleigh County and 49 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 26 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (181 new positives) and Grand Forks County (54 new positives) account for 31 percent of the new cases on October 16.

Williams County had 35, Stark County had 38 and Ward County had 21.

Deaths

Eleven new deaths were reported:

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Dunn County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Foster County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Grant County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 90s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Traill County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 399 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 296 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 71 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 32 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 25,492 people are considered recovered from the 31,261 positive cases, an increase of 610 people from October 15.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 16 (610) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (760).

Of the 5,370 active cases in North Dakota as of October 16, Burleigh County has 924 cases. Cass County has 1,075 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 401. Morton County has 337 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 27 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 16.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 15.

Stark County has 254, Ward County has 442 and Williams County has 253 active cases.

As of October 16, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

148 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 16, no change from October 15. A total of 1,242 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (7,405 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,985 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (5,359 cases) and Morton County (1,872 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,585total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,168, Ward County has 1,821 and Mountrail County has 401.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 268,672 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 237,411 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 11 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (13,982 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (8,561 cases) and household contact (4,915 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 34 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.