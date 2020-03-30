Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
11 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND; total statewide is 109, 2 deaths now from virus

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 109.

It has also confirmed a second death from COVID-19 in North Dakota, a woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread. 

A total of 19 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

Also, 19 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.

Burleigh County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 29.

Morton County is third with 14 cases.

Other counties include Cass with 24 cases, Stark with 10, Ward with 9, Mountrail with 4, Ramsey with 3, Pierce, McLean, Grand Forks and Barnes with 2 each, Divide, Dunn, Foster, McHenry, Mcintosh, Oliver, Sioux and Walsh with 1 each.

A total of 3,837 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (45 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (27 cases).

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A second batch of test results will be released this afternoon around 4:00 p.m. at the time of Gov. Burgum’s daily COVID-19 status update.

