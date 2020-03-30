11 new COVID-19 ND cases reported March 30; total now is 109

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday afternoon has confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota for March 30, bringing the statewide total to 109. There were 11 new cases announced Monday morning, no new cases were announced in the afternoon.

The state also has a second confirmed death from COVID-19 — a woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread.

A third death has been announced this afternoon of a man in his 70s he was from Morton County, and it was community spread.

A total of 19 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

20 people are considered recovered in the State of the 109 positive cases.

Burleigh County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 29.

Morton County is third with 14 cases. Cass County is second with 23 cases.

Other counties include:

Stark: 10 cases

Ward: 9

Mountrail: 4

Ramsey: 3

Pierce: 2

McLean: 2

Grand Forks: 2

Barnes: 2

Walsh: 1

Sioux: 1

Oliver: 1

Mcintosh: 1

McHenry: 1

Foster: 1

Dunn: 1

Divide: 1

A total of 3,909 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (45 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (28 cases).

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A new round of test results is expected around 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.