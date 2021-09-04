11-year old girl sets up lemonade stand to raise money for Cowgirls for a Cure

An 11-year-old girl is helping raise money for a rodeo and barrel racing for a cause.

Nora Bergrud is raising funds for Cowgirls for a Cure a rodeo event that raises funds for breast cancer awareness and treatment.

Bergrud set up a lemonade stand outside the 3Be Meats store in Bismarck.
She sold cake-pops, cookies, muffins, lemonade and tea.

Bergrud’s goal for Saturday was to raise $1,000 to add to the fundraiser.
So far Cowgirls for a Cure have raised more than $44,000.

“I did it last year and got a lot of money and I like doing it, I like baking and doing this stuff,” said Nora Bergrud, fundraiser organizer.

Last year, Bergrud raised an impressive 2-thousand dollars from her lemonade stand, this year she raised $502.

Cowgirls for a Cure will kickoff next Saturday at Beard Arena in Menoken.
Opening ceremony is at 11:30.

To register or learn how to donate: click here

KX News Trending Stories