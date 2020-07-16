11-year-old gives the gift of her hair for a good reason

An 11-year-old is giving the gift of her hair for the second time now, donating more than a foot of her long locks. This is Kaydee Nelson and the special reason for why she gives.

“Makes me feel good knowing that I’m helping someone else out,” Kaydee said.

When Kaydee was a toddler, her great-grandma was diagnosed with cancer. Kaydee learned that people lose their hair during chemo treatments and knew she wanted to help people who lost theirs.

When she was just nine years old, she donated 14 inches of hair to Wigs For Kids.

“She was thrilled. We were walking out to the vehicle afterward, hadn’t even gotten to the car yet and she said, ‘Mom, my heart just feels so happy right now.’ And she said, ‘I’m going to donate again,'” said Tawnya Nelson, mother.

Two years later, she’s back in the chair to give even more. And, on Wednesday, she even got to make the first cut.

Her friends told her not to cut it, but she didn’t listen then, or now– which is something Wigs For Kids founder Jeffrey Paul thinks is a big deal.

“What she’s giving is equal, if you ask the kids that are receiving it, to someone getting a kidney or any other type of body part organ,” Paul said.

Paul started the non-profit 40 years ago after his niece, Laura was diagnosed with leukemia.

He says there is a big demand for hair donations during the pandemic and that donations dropped 70 percent. He says there are hundreds of kids waiting for their wig.

“When you see a child or woman or man give hair and they realize the value. It’s like any other donor as I said earlier that gives a part of their body. It’s really important and it makes a difference,” Paul said.

Kaydee says doing something small like this means a lot to her and wants to continue donating in the future.

“Hair is the last thing I need to worry about. It can grow back. Their hair can’t grow back and they deserve to have hair when they’re going through a bad time like that,” Kaydee said.

Kaydee says she wants to donate four more times before her sophomore year of high school. She says she wants her hair long for her senior pictures, but she’ll donate it again after that.