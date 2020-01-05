1,100 North Dakota Students Spend Their Weekend Packaging 200,000 Meals

In 1,100 middle and high school students from across the state gathered in Bismarck today.

It was quite a sight to see so many kids working together for a cause, to fill these boxes with food for those who need it most.

Between today and the work left to be done tomorrow, 200,000 meals will be distributed to food pantries far and wide in North Dakota.

These students are all members of FFA or the Future Farmers of America. Many even had to wait to fit into the room to help out.

The Executive Secretary for North Dakota FFA says this is a great way for students to learn the importance of leadership, and helping one another.

A couple of kids shared why they’re spending their Saturday night here.

Hettinger 7th Grader Paige Joppa said, “Making food for all those kids that don’t like have food, that can’t survive and are starving out there.”

Senior Michelle Witt added, “How a small package could provide a family with quite a bit of nutrients in such a small package.”

Organizers say close to $50,000 were raised to make this all possible.

