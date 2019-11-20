11th Annual Independent Living Fair Thursday in Minot

The 11th annual Independent Living Fair is happening Thursday, Nov. 21 in Minot, and they’ve added even more resources this year.

People with disabilities or seeking recovery will have the opportunity to meet with over 40 vendors. Housing, disability support, health care and legal aid are some of them.

It’s at the Clarion Hotel Convention Center tomorrow from 1 to 4 p.m. and it’s free for people of all ages.

This is the first year they’ve offered recovery resources

“In the last year, we’ve really had an intersection between people with behavioral health needs and people that are in recovery,” said Scott Burlingame, executive director.

“So, we’ve really been working to expand our services to help people in that population.”

Over 250 people attended last year, and they’re hoping to have even more this year.

For more information about the Independent Living Fair, click here.