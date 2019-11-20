11th Annual Independent Living Fair Thursday in Minot

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 11th annual Independent Living Fair is happening Thursday, Nov. 21 in Minot, and they’ve added even more resources this year.

People with disabilities or seeking recovery will have the opportunity to meet with over 40 vendors. Housing, disability support, health care and legal aid are some of them.

It’s at the Clarion Hotel Convention Center tomorrow from 1 to 4 p.m. and it’s free for people of all ages.

This is the first year they’ve offered recovery resources

“In the last year, we’ve really had an intersection between people with behavioral health needs and people that are in recovery,” said Scott Burlingame, executive director.

“So, we’ve really been working to expand our services to help people in that population.”

Over 250 people attended last year, and they’re hoping to have even more this year.

For more information about the Independent Living Fair, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20"

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day"

Freezin' for a Reason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezin' for a Reason"

PD New Software

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD New Software"

Bismarck Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blizzard"

Edwinton Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edwinton Place"

Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burglary"

Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Flasher Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Volleyball"

Leo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leo"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Snowbirds Beware

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snowbirds Beware"

United Way Walk

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way Walk"

Travel Sickness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Sickness"

Williston PW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston PW"

New Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Bar Close"

Safety Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Bar Close"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge