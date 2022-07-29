The gallery of the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association. (Image Credit: Bismarck Art and Galleries Association)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck Art & Galleries Association (BAGA) is hosting the 11th Annual Square Foot Exhibit, featuring 100 works of art by nearly 70 artists from throughout the area and across the United States.

The gallery is located at 422 E Front Ave., Bismarck.

The exhibit officially opens to the public Tuesday, August 2, with a reception from 5-7 p.m.

Each artwork measures one square foot and will be sold for $150 each.

The exhibits are a variety of styles, mediums, subject matter, and skill levels. Artists were invited to enter up to two pieces in any media on canvases furnished by BAGA to ensure all canvases are alike in size and depth.

A virtual tour of the exhibit will be available on BAGA’s website later in the month.

Also featured during the month of August, is member artist Connie Riedman, an award-winning painter from Fargo.

Connie works in oils and acrylics and finds inspiration in landscapes, buildings, still life, and figures.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.