Christmas may have come early for some.

Westlie Motor Company in Minot kicked off its 12 days of Community Give Back a few days ago.

The business buys different gift cards from local stores, restaurants, and tourist attractions.

Then, the Automotive company asks its viewers on Facebook a question, to be entered into a drawing. The marketing director says it’s been a big hit.

“We had over 100 comments on the announcement, we hadn’t even done the contest yet and the comments were all, thanks Westlie, way to support the community. What a great idea,” says Shelly Adams, marketing director.

If you didn’t get a chance to get in on some of the fun…Adams say they are thinking about doing another give away soon.