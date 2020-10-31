12 deaths, 1,433 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 7,859

The North Dakota Department of Health Saturday morning has confirmed 1,433 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 43,916.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 7,859 as of October 30. That’s up 584 cases from October 29.

Of the new positives, 187 were in Burleigh County and 58 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 17 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (241 new positives) and Grand Forks County (164 new positives) account for 28 percent of the new cases on October 30.

Williams County had 60, Stark County had 28 and Ward County had 260.

Deaths

Twelve new deaths were reported:

· Woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

· Man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

· Woman in her 100s from LaMoure County.

· Woman in her 80s from LaMoure County.

· Man in his 70s from LaMoure County.

· Man in his 70s from McHenry County.

· Man in his 60s from Richland County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Ward County.

· Man in his 60s from Williams County

A total of 524 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 395 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 84 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 45 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 35,533 people are considered recovered from the 43,916 positive cases, an increase of 837 people from October 29.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 30 (837) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,433).

Of the 7,859 active cases in North Dakota as of October 30, Burleigh County has 1,200 cases. Cass County has 1,259 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 912. Morton County has 376 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 30.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 20 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 30.

Stark County has 189, Ward County has 1,070 and Williams County has 273 active cases.

As of October 30, every county in the state except Slope County has an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

193 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 30, up 2 from October 29. A total of 1,618 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (9,748 cases) and Grand Forks County (4,520 cases) account for 32 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 22 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (7,313 cases) and Morton County (2,489 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,967 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,438, Ward County has 3,422 and Mountrail County has 563.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 294,064 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 250,148 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 15 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (19,285 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (11,118 cases) and household contact (6,719 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 37 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.