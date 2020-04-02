Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

12 new COVID-19 ND cases reported late April 1; total now is 159

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota from 3:00 p.m. to midnight, April 1, bringing the statewide total to 159.

A total of 28 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

43 people are considered recovered in the state from the 159 positive cases.

23 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With some exceptions, all the affected counties form two rough, horizontal lines across the state, coinciding with Highway 2 and Interstate 94, and two rough, vertical lines coinciding with Highways 83 and 85.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 43.

Burleigh County is second with 32.

Stark County is third with 18.

Morton County is fourth with 14 cases.

Other counties include:

A total of 4,980 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (62 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (33 cases).

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Online Grocery Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Grocery Surge"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Doosan Bobcat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Doosan Bobcat"

Whiting Petroleum

Thumbnail for the video titled "Whiting Petroleum"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge