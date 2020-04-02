12 new COVID-19 ND cases reported late April 1; total now is 159

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota from 3:00 p.m. to midnight, April 1, bringing the statewide total to 159.

A total of 28 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

43 people are considered recovered in the state from the 159 positive cases.

23 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With some exceptions, all the affected counties form two rough, horizontal lines across the state, coinciding with Highway 2 and Interstate 94, and two rough, vertical lines coinciding with Highways 83 and 85.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 43.

Burleigh County is second with 32.

Stark County is third with 18.

Morton County is fourth with 14 cases.

Other counties include:

A total of 4,980 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (62 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (33 cases).

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.