12 Vehicles Broken into Over Weekend

The Bismarck Police Department reports a rash of vehicle break-ins between June 21st and 23rd.

12 vehicles total were broken into, but authorities say there were no signs of forced entry.

In several of the cases, items stolen from one vehicle were found in another. Meaning police were able to return several of the stolen items. Those include a purse, personal identification cards, credit cards, a set of Calloway golf clubs, and sunglasses.

However, three firearms were taken from three separate vehicles, and those have not been recovered.

Authorities believe the same individual may be responsible for all of the break-ins, but that they do not have a suspect at this time. They are combing through surveillance footage and asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting BPD at 701-223-1212.

Or they can remain anonymous and send a tip by clicking here.

Here is a list of neighborhood/time authorities are looking into:

Break-Ins Between June 21 & 23

1300 Bl. Columbia Dr.

1800 Bl. N. 23rd St.

100 Bl. N. Irvine St.

1300 Bl. Albany St.

700 Bl. Albany St.

1100 Bl. N. 12th St.

500 Bl. N. 13th St.

2900 Bl. Manchester St.

300 Bl. Live Oak Ln.

The Municipal Ballpark

Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse

1400 Bl. E. Ave. C.