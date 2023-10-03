MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 12-year-old from Mandan was pronounced dead after suffering serious head injuries caused by a bicycle accident at the Mandan Skate Park.

According to the Mandan Police Department, the incident occurred yesterday, October 2, around 5:23 p.m. when officers responded to the skate park for a juvenile with serious head injuries.

The juvenile was quickly transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police stated that there was no indication of foul play.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide more details as new information becomes available.