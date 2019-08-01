122-year-old family-owned boutique opens at Kirkwood

A new family-owned boutique opened in Kirkwood Mall today.

Glik’s is 122 years old… CEO Jeff Glik said his grandfather opened the first shop in 1897 out of a covered wagon…

The Bismarck store manager says their items are timeless pieces and they stay ahead of the game with “fast fashion.”

Fast fashion is inexpensive clothing produced rapidly by mass-market retailers in response to the latest trends.

This is where they work with designers based out of Los Angeles who tell them what’s hot, and the next day it’s in their store.























This is Glik’s 68th store…