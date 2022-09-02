BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Heartview Foundation has added 13 residential drug and alcohol treatment beds to its Bismarck facilities.

Its east Broadway residential treatment facility is reopening on September 6 after being closed since 2020 due to COVID-19 and work shortages.

Heartview Foundation is a private, nonprofit alcohol and drug treatment and education program with locations in Cando and Bismarck.

In February 2020, construction on Heartview’s 16-bed residence on 23rd Street was completed just before the pandemic started.

They continued treatment at Heartview but closed the smaller facility on East Broadway to move services to 23rd Street.

Heartview Foundation has almost 500 clients and about 130 employees.

“The current waitlist is just over 50 people long for residential services so this will certainly help, but it’s not the end-all, be-all solution there is a great need. Not just only in our Bismarck community but across the state,” said Jessica Brewster, Heartview’s chief operating officer.

While in treatment, residents have access to a 24-hour staff, supportive services, and various forms of therapy.

As of now, five beds out of seven are spoken for in the Bismarck Facility.

