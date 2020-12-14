13 Days of Christmas Giveaways: Minot Public School Foundation supports local educators

Since the beginning of the pandemic, certain professions have been hit hard. Healthcare workers, law enforcement agencies, and teachers. But one organization is making sure one of those groups gets the recognition they deserve.

“It’s been a change definitely,” said Jamie Kemper.

The first grade teacher at Edison Elementary School says things look a lot different.

Hand sanitizer, face masks and adjusting to virtual learning. She says it can all be a lot.

“Getting things ready for kids who aren’t able to be in school or trying to set up Google Meets so they can continue their math and not fall behind,” added Kemper.

But her hard work as well as the work of other educators isn’t going unnoticed. The Minot Public School Foundation had just the idea to make sure they weren’t.

“We were trying to figure out a way that we could support our teachers and what’s more fun than giving back through surprise giveaways throughout the week,” said Danielle Rued, Executive Director of Minot Public School Foundation.

On the foundation’s Facebook page, each day people in the community could nominate teachers to win prizes. One of those who was nominated was Jamie.

Kemper added, “It’s been fun to see this started and it has been fun to see when your name pops up on your phone to see that you have been tagged in something. It’s like oh okay.”

Different businesses from around the community donated gift cards, free meals, and even passes to local attractions. One of the sponsors says it was a no-brainer to get involved.

“The teachers have had to do so much and go over and beyond what they were ever trained for, and we were very happy to help support,” said Chery, Brokers12 Real Estate agent.

“It’s just nice to be thought of, that enough businesses would think that my job and what I’m doing is worthy of having a prize given to me for just doing my job,” added Jamie.

She says she never thought she would be teaching under these circumstances, but it’s all worth it.

Helping students learn, and being there for them, no matter the situation.

The Minot Public School Foundation says the giveaways don’t end here. They take donations all year round to help support education in the Minot area.