13 deaths, 750 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 7,351

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 750 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 27, bringing the total positives since testing began to 77,935.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 7,351 as of November 27. That’s down 874 cases from November 26.

Of the new positives:

135 were in Cass County

92 were in Burleigh County

77 were in Ward County

38 were in Grand Forks County

16 were in Morton County

17 were in Williams County

44 were in Stark County

Deaths

13 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 90s from Benson County.

Man in his 40s from Cass County.

Woman in her 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Foster County.

Woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 80s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 90s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 60s from McIntosh County.

Man in his 60s from McLean County.

Woman in her 90s from Walsh County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

Woman in her 60s from Ward County.

A total of 915 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 674 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 125 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 116 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 69,669 people are considered recovered from the 77,935 positive cases, an increase of 1,126 people from November 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 27 (1,126) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (750).

Of the 7,351 active cases in North Dakota as of November 27:

Cass County: 1,367

Burleigh County: 1,161

Ward County: 756

Grand Forks County: 618

Morton County: 374

Stark County: 248

Williams County: 214

Hospitalizations

317 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 27, up 8 from November 26. A total of 2,649 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 16,491

Burleigh County: 11,802

Grand Forks County: 8,051

Ward County: 7,521

Morton County: 3,989

Stark County: 3,542

Williams County: 2,993

Mountrail County: 1,061

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 347,377 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 44 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.