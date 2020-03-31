Coronavirus
17 new COVID-19 ND cases reported March 31; total now is 126

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday afternoon has confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota for March 31, bringing the statewide total to 126.

A total of 21 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

30 people are considered recovered in the State of the 126 positive cases.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 31.

Burleigh County is second with 30.

Morton County is third with 14 cases.

Other counties include:

  • Stark: 12 cases
  • Ward: 9
  • Mountrail: 5
  • Ramsey: 3
  • Williams: 3
  • Pierce: 2
  • McLean: 2
  • Grand Forks: 3
  • Barnes: 2
  • Walsh: 1
  • Sioux: 1
  • Oliver: 1
  • McKenzie: 1
  • Mcintosh: 1
  • McHenry: 1
  • Grant: 1
  • Foster: 1
  • Dunn: 1
  • Divide: 1

A total of 4,257 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (49 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (31 cases).

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A new round of test results is expected around 10:00 a.m. tomorrow.

