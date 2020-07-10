13 years of raising money for education

BSC’s annual President’s Run

Friday was the 13th annual President’s run at Bismarck State College.

Motorcycles and classic cars have been hitting the road to raise money for college scholarships all 13 years of Dr. Larry Skogen’s time as President at BSC.

He is officially retired, but the baton is being passed. New president, Dr. Douglas Jensen is already joining in on the fun in his 50th anniversary Corvette.

He tells KX News the tradition will continue.

“Just look at the number of people who are here today, and the conversations that are going on, just people talking about their history and BSC, and also what they’ve been doing. So it’s a tradition we should continue. I’d love to continue it,” Dr. Jensen said.

“Not everybody golfs, so this is a chance for people to come together in cars and motorcycles, and people get together, so it’s kind of like a little reunion,” added Dr. Skogen.

The money raised this year will go into a scholarship fund in Dr. Skogen’s parents’ name. The pair ran a business in Hettinger for 30 years without even a high school degree. They want to make sure the next generation has the opportunity to go to college.