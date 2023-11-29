JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 36-year-old Moorhead, MN man was arrested earlier today after he fled a State Trooper trying to pull him over on I-94 and drove over 130 mph away from the scene.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on I-94 near Valley City around 11:45 a.m. driving roughly 110 mph. A nearby State Trooper attempted to pull the driver over, which caused him to speed away at about 130 mph.

The trooper chased the man for about two miles when the driver struck a guardrail and a concrete barricade which caused him to lose control and enter the median where he struck a cable median barrier.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver then got out of his car and started walking away from the crash until finally he stopped and complied with the State Trooper’s commands.

The driver was then transported by Barnes County Ambulance to CHI Mercy for minor injuries and arrested for Fleeing in a Motor Vehicle and Driving under the Influence of Drugs.

The incident is currently under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.