14 arrested in drug sting operation in Turtle Mountain Region

BELCOURT — Law enforcement in the Turtle Mountain region arrested 14 people between Oct. 17 to Oct. 20 on numerous charges, according to the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.

Three of the individuals were arrested with 231 prescription pills.

In addition, approximately $19,000 was taken into custody, 100 grams of marijuana, two handguns, one shotgun and 200 rounds of ammunition.

The individuals will be charged in Federal, State and Tribal courts on charges of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of marijuana.

The operation was carried out by Bureau of Indian Affairs-Officer of Justice Services, the BIA-OJS Division of Drug Enforcement, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the Rolette County Sheriff’s Department.