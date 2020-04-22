14-day meal kits for people affected by COVID-19 available in McKenzie County

Shopping for groceries has become a bigger challenge with COVID-19 — especially for those who have it.

The McKenzie County Emergency Operations Center now supplies 14-day meal kits for coronavirus patients. Canned goods, toiletries and necessities are all being provided.

We spoke to one person who says even if you have the resources, but need something delivered they can help with that as well.

“So they can put in an order at Cash Wise. We can do the curbside pick up, and deliver to anyone in the county,” said Kimberly Clemons.

