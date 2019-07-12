14-year-old Bismarck girl helps ‘Newsies’ come to life

Sleepy Hollow Theatre leaps onto the stage in Disney’s production of “Newsies” this summer.

The theatrical version of “Newsies” is derived from the original 1992 American musical comedy-drama movie produced by Walt Disney Pictures. It is loosely based on the New York City Newsboys Strike of 1899.

We talked to 14-year-old Hannah Bohlen of Bismarck, one of the main Sleepy Hollow actors in “Newsies,” about her role and how she got into acting.

Q: When did you get into acting?

A: I’ve always been interested in acting. I’ve been in a couple of minor plays when I was young, but the first time I really got into acting was probably last year with Sleepy Hollow when I played Snoopy in “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.”

Q: What part do you have in the play and tell me about your character?

In this musical, I play Les, who is a nine-year-old boy who has an older brother named Davey. Les is a rambunctious little character with a lot of energy and he’s not afraid to say whatever is on his mind.

Q: How long have you been in performance arts?

I’ve been playing the violin for about 10 years and I was in dancing for six years with Northern Plains Dance Company, where I was involved in many stage productions. This will be my third Broadway musical production of acting.

Q: How long did it take to prepare for this role? What did you do to prepare?

I have been preparing for this role, in a way, through all of my training experience, but for this actual production we started dance classes last fall and I was cast in May, so I have been doing the rehearsal for this role specifically for June and July.

Q: What’s the next play you want to do?

If I could have any play I would be involved in soon, it would be “Music Man,” but I don’t know of any opportunities for that right now.

Q: I heard you and your family will be moving to Florida… will you continue to do acting when you get there?

Yes, absolutely, acting is, like, one of my favorite things to do, so would be a bummer to not do it down there. Maybe I can come back next year and do it at Sleepy Hollow. One day I hope to be involved in the Medora Musical.

Q: Do you want to be a professional actor or is this just a hobby?

I’m not really sure yet. Acting right now is just a hobby, but it would be cool if it was something more than that. Come see the “Newsies” production! It’s really energetic and enjoyable. The choreography is amazing and thrilling to perform.

“Newsies” will run at 8:00 p.m., July 9 through July 18th, at Sleepy Hollow Theatre, located on 26th and Divide in Bismarck.

To catch a show, go here for ticket information.