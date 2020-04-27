14-year-old girl in custody, suspected of stabbing father in back, neck

A man is in intensive care after he was stabbed at the KOA campground northeast of Bismarck on Saturday evening, according to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to the incident and found the 47-year-old man with a stab wound in his back, and a knife still in his neck.

The man’s 14-year-old daughter was also at the scene where they had been living for some time, according to authorities.

The man and his daughter were both taken to a Bismarck hospital, though the girl was not injured.

She was taken into custody as a suspect.

Authorities report the man was taken to the ICU and was in stable condition.