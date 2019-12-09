1,400 Student Delegates Address U.S. Senator John Hoeven

Despite the cold, wind and snow, about 1,400 students showed up to speak with U.S. Senator John Hoeven from North Dakota.

As a part of the annual North Dakota Association of Student Councils Conference, kids shared their accomplishments, including service projects they’ve been working on at their schools.

The Senator pulled several students up on stage, from middle schoolers to high school seniors. They each talked about their own initiatives from schools all across the state, such as taking fellow students who may be less fortunate out to lunch, raising money for families in need in their school community, and forming groups to promote suicide and mental health awareness.

One student from St. Mary’s High School in Bismarck asked the Republican Senator how he works alongside people who see things differently than him, to prioritize making positive change.

“Think about a country of over 300-million people and getting their representatives together. It’s not easy, you have to figure out how to do it. And why? Because you want to get something done that helps people, and that’s what all of you have been up here doing,” Senator Hoeven answered.

This bright group knows that although it’s not always easy to come together, you have to in order to improve the future.