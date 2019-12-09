Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

1,400 Student Delegates Address U.S. Senator John Hoeven

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Despite the cold, wind and snow, about 1,400 students showed up to speak with U.S. Senator John Hoeven from North Dakota.

As a part of the annual North Dakota Association of Student Councils Conference, kids shared their accomplishments, including service projects they’ve been working on at their schools.

The Senator pulled several students up on stage, from middle schoolers to high school seniors. They each talked about their own initiatives from schools all across the state, such as taking fellow students who may be less fortunate out to lunch, raising money for families in need in their school community, and forming groups to promote suicide and mental health awareness.

One student from St. Mary’s High School in Bismarck asked the Republican Senator how he works alongside people who see things differently than him, to prioritize making positive change.

“Think about a country of over 300-million people and getting their representatives together. It’s not easy, you have to figure out how to do it. And why? Because you want to get something done that helps people, and that’s what all of you have been up here doing,” Senator Hoeven answered.

This bright group knows that although it’s not always easy to come together, you have to in order to improve the future.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Snow"

Military Housing Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Housing Concerns"

Student Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Delegates"

Refugee Meeting Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting Update"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8"

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"

Lego League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lego League"

Parkinson's Disease

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parkinson's Disease"

U-Mary vs Minot State hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary vs Minot State hockey"

Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Lions Tournament Day 1"

WF Sheyenne vs Mandan

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Sheyenne vs Mandan"

KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge