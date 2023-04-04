WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old (both boys from Williston) were killed last night after the pickup they were in was struck by a train Monday night near Springbrook.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the pickup was being driven by another 17-year-old boy from Williston who failed to yield at a marked crossing on 57th St NW to a coming Amtrack Train which was coming from Williston and going to Stanely.

The train then collided with the pickup and pushed it down the tracks for a short distance before the pickup was ultimately pushed off the tracks.

The driver was found in critical condition and transferred to Minot Trinity Hospital. The 15 and 17-year-old passengers were pronounced dead at Williston CHI due to injuries sustained in the crash.

None of them were wearing their seatbelts.

The NDHP noted that there is an ongoing investigation regarding potential charges against the 17-year-old driver.

This crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.